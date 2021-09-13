AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $135.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATR. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.
Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $125.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average of $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AptarGroup
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
