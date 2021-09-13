AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $135.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATR. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $125.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average of $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

