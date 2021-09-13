Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,548,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 156.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 558,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $146.44 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day moving average of $150.45.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

