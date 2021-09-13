Aquila Resources Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:AQA)

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSE:AQA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aquila Resources in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Aquila Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of TSE AQA opened at C$0.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. Aquila Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Aquila Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

