ARAW (ARAW) Market Cap Hits $21,854.42

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 34.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. ARAW has a market cap of $21,854.42 and $1,020.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One ARAW coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00150757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.43 or 0.00737029 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

