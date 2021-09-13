Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.00

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

