ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.75. ArcBest reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 527.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 555,764 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.93. 6,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,259. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

