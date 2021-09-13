ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ARCB opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ArcBest has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $93.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 103,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,754,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in ArcBest by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.