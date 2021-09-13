ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.36 ($42.77).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

