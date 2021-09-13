Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) vs. Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Financial Review

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Arch Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $41.01 million 9.14 -$7.84 million ($0.20) -43.20 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cytosorbents and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -22.97% -13.33% -10.91% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -145.84%

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

