ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:ACTDU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ACTDU stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTDU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $12,500,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $9,250,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $7,656,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

