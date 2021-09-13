Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

