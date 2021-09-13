Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,936,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 700.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $132.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4,999.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,286. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,903.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,823.31 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

