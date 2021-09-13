Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 1,149 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.