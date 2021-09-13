Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,062,000 after acquiring an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,929.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded up $8.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $600.57. 7,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.34.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

