Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 3,506 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,399 shares of company stock worth $3,426,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

