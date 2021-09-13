Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $19,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $122.43. 46,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,594. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.