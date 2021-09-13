Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,046 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 3.2% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of D.R. Horton worth $102,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

NYSE DHI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.40. 139,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

