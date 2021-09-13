Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $37,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,625. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.43. The company has a market capitalization of $335.66 billion, a PE ratio of 301.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

