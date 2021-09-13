Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,206,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded up $39.78 on Monday, reaching $2,878.20. 47,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,749.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,456.04. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

