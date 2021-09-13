Argent Capital Management LLC Has $115.10 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $115,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.54. 98,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,088. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $201.44 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

