Argent Capital Management LLC Has $120.72 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $120,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.71. 584,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,652,624. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

