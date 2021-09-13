Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,551. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $124.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

