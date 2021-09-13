Argent Capital Management LLC Has $214 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 6.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Target worth $213,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.16. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.45 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.