Argent Capital Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,612 shares of company stock worth $3,695,576.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.72. 69,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.38. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.44 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

