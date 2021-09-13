Argent Capital Management LLC Has $71.75 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,995 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.2% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $71,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.84. 507,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,054,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

