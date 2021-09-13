Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.82. 142,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,141. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

