Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $65,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.05. 172,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82. The company has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

