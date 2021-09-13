Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,676 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.25. 15,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,959. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.96 and its 200-day moving average is $175.78. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

