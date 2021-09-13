Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cintas by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $405.60. 15,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,938. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $409.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

