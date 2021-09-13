Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 928 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of TopBuild worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TopBuild by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $46,445,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $20,162,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,317. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.50 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.08 and its 200-day moving average is $206.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

