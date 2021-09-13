Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 10,131 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,006 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,131 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $75,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

AMAT traded up $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.67. 410,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,636. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

