Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 13,154 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Post makes up approximately 2.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Post worth $77,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.32. 8,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,894. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

