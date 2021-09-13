Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 13,263 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the period. Centene makes up approximately 1.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Centene worth $51,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 53,525 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,920. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

