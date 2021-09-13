Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 21,787 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,775,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,787 shares during the period. Zynga accounts for approximately 1.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Zynga worth $40,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Zynga by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,981,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,510,000 after acquiring an additional 960,400 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,013,883 shares of company stock valued at $32,620,201 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.42. 633,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,607,634. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.00 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

