Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 313,930 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313,930 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 1.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $57,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.01. 231,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628,448. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

