Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 4,064 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 2.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of United Rentals worth $78,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

NYSE:URI traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.24. 13,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,182. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

