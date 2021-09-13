Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,218. The company has a market capitalization of $168.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

