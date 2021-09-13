Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 7,435 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Monster Beverage worth $36,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

MNST traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.48. 18,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,152. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

