Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 7,505 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 648.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in AbbVie by 11.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 424,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,899,000 after acquiring an additional 42,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.20. The stock had a trading volume of 268,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $189.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.