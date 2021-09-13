Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 9,780 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up approximately 2.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of LPL Financial worth $83,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.59. 2,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,301. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.02. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

