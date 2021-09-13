Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 9,781 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Skyworks Solutions worth $60,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.26. 33,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,581. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.44 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

