Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 1.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of AMETEK worth $60,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after acquiring an additional 507,726 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after acquiring an additional 468,898 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,752,000 after acquiring an additional 193,604 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in AMETEK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,301,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,220,000 after acquiring an additional 177,600 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.53. 17,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.61. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.