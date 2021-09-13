Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of GoDaddy worth $35,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,587. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

