Argon (ARGON) Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Argon has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00079627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00123388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00174406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,137.36 or 0.99875110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.24 or 0.07151963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.65 or 0.00932976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,321,639 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

