Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165.45 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 164.25 ($2.15). 105,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 195,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on shares of Arix Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on shares of Arix Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £214.30 million and a PE ratio of 5.93. The company has a current ratio of 75.64, a quick ratio of 74.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.18.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

