Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.18 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00003510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $209.07 million and $9.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,904,392 coins and its circulating supply is 131,783,495 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

