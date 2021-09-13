ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is XML Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

XML Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,804,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.99. 445,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.