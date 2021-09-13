Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 7,500 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00.

Shares of ALCO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.54. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,590. The stock has a market cap of $275.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Alico’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALCO shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alico by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

