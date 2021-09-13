ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.16

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and $2.08 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00076117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00123326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00172970 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,097.94 or 1.00118091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.98 or 0.07263854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.09 or 0.00881546 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

