Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) Trading Down 0.9%

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.63. 191,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 14,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA)

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.